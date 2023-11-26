Syria Closes All Seaports

The Ports Directorate of the regime announces the closure of all Syrian coast seaports due to adverse weather conditions, Syria TV reports.

On Sunday, the Ports Directorate of the regime declared the closure of all seaports along the Syrian coast owing to adverse weather conditions. According to a statement on Facebook, the closure encompasses fishing and excursion ports, marinas, and commercial ports along the Syrian coast due to the heightened weather conditions characterized by escalating wind speeds and high sea waves.

Warnings of winds exceeding 85 km

On Saturday evening, the General Directorate of Meteorology issued a warning, indicating that the Syrian coast was experiencing robust winds exceeding 85 kilometres per hour, accompanied by dusty conditions in the eastern regions of the country.

The Meteorological Directorate forecasted that the night from Saturday to Sunday, as well as the entirety of Sunday, would see variable weather, transitioning to rainy and cloudy conditions over the coastal and northwestern regions, as well as isolated areas in the northeast of the country.

The report added that rainfall is anticipated to be moderate to heavy intermittently, with expectations of highly active westerly winds featuring strong gusts along the coasts and elevated sea waves. In the east and northeast, a southeasterly wind will prevail, becoming active in the early hours of Sunday.

By Sunday evening, weather conditions are predicted to intensify in the coastal and northwestern regions, gradually spreading to most of the interior after midnight. Sporadic instances of these conditions will reach the Syrian island, marked by active wind gusts and an initial decline in temperatures.

