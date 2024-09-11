Mekdad Meets with Foreign Ministers from Tunisia, Jordan, and Lebanon at Arab League Council Session

Syria’s caretaker Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal Mekdad, held discussions on Tuesday with several Arab foreign ministers during the 162nd session of the Council of the League of Arab States, which took place at the ministerial level.

In his meeting with Tunisia’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister, Mohamed Ali Nafti, Mekdad focused on bilateral relations and key Arab issues under discussion at the ministerial meeting. Mekdad congratulated Nafti on his recent appointment and praised the historic ties between Syria and Tunisia. He emphasized the importance of following the guidance of both nations’ leaders, President Bashar al-Assad and Tunisian President Kais Saied, in strengthening and deepening relations across various sectors.

Mekdad also met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, where they explored a range of bilateral matters. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing consultation and coordination, aiming to enhance cooperation for the mutual benefit of Syria and Jordan.

In a separate meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib, Mekdad discussed existing cooperation and coordination between Syria and Lebanon on issues of shared concern. The two ministers addressed the escalating regional tensions, particularly the recent Israeli attacks on Syrian and Lebanese territories. They emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts to garner international support, particularly at the United Nations, to condemn these aggressions and work towards halting them.

