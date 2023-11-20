Civilians Wounded After Artillery Fire from pro-Assad Fighters in Idleb Countryside

A correspondent from Baladi News reported that two children and a young man sustained injuries.

Several civilians were injured on the evening of Sunday, following the shelling by pro-Assad forces using rocket launchers in the city of Sarmin, located in the eastern countryside of Idleb. A correspondent from Baladi News reported that two children and a young man sustained injuries due to artillery and missile attacks launched by regime forces stationed in and around the city of Saraqeb. The attacks specifically targeted civilian homes in Sarmin, causing collateral damage in the towns and villages of Neirab and Maarat al-Naasan in the Idleb countryside, resulting in significant destruction to residential properties.

On Sunday morning, the regime forces and their supporting militias directed over 30 artillery and rocket shells at the village of Maarat Alia and its surroundings in the eastern countryside of Idleb. It is worth noting that Sarmin had been the focal point of an intensified bombing campaign by regime forces in the past month, leading to a large-scale displacement of residents and the unfortunate loss of lives and injuries among civilians.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.