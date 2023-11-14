Syrian Negotiation Commission Discusses Developments in Political Process with French Officials

The French officials affirmed their country's steadfast support for UN Security Council Resolution 2254, according to Baladi News.

The head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, Badr Jamous, held discussions with France’s envoy to Syria, Ambassador Brigitte Curmi, and the French Consul General in Istanbul, Oliver Coven, to address the latest developments in the political process.

In a statement released on Monday, the Commission highlighted that the meeting occurred at the French Palace in Istanbul, focusing on the ongoing political advancements in the Syrian issue. Jamous emphasized, “the imperative of progressing the political process, ensuring that the Syrian people are not left as victims of cross-border militias and the Syrian regime, which has resulted in Syria becoming a failed state.”

Jamous underscored “the significance of garnering increased political support and international engagement to bring an end to the Syrian tragedy that has persisted since 2011, and devising effective mechanisms to counteract the regime’s evasion of the implementation of international resolutions.”

In response, the two French officials affirmed their country’s steadfast support for UN Security Council Resolution 2254, advocating for the comprehensive implementation of international resolutions that align with the aspirations of the Syrian people. Additionally, they expressed continued humanitarian support for the Syrian people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.