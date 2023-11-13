SDF Prevents Rebel Leader from Entering his Town in Deir-ez-Zor

The town of Dhiban in the eastern Deir-ez-Zor countryside is on high alert with SDF members conducting raids and searches in the area, Athr Press writes.

Confidential sources have informed Athr Press that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have barred Sheikh Musab al-Hafel from entering his hometown of Dhiban in the Deir-ez-Zor countryside. This action was taken after he declined to comply with SDF conditions related to expressing support for the group.

Hafel’s entry was denied upon his arrival from Qatar to the Kurdistan region of Iraq, where he intended to access Deir-ez-Zor through the Simalka border crossing. His refusal to meet with the SDF’s commander-in-chief and issue a statement of support led to his exclusion.

The visit of Haeel, a long-time resident of Qatar, was part of negotiation efforts concerning the administration of the al-Jazeera area in Deir-ez-Zor. This region has been marked by an armed tribal uprising for over two months. According to Sheikh Ibrahim al-Hafel, the sheikh of the al-Akidat tribe and Musab’s brother, Musab was supposed to arrive in Deir-ez-Zor on the same day. N Musab had been present at the Simalka crossing since morning. Sheikh Ibrahim mentioned that tribal forces decided on Sunday to give negotiation efforts a chance.

Sources from Athr Press indicate that the international coalition, expected to be involved in the negotiations, has not taken any action regarding the SDF’s prevention of Sheikh Musab Hafel from entering. This act is considered a violation involving a tribal figure with a significant presence among the eastern Syrian tribes.

Two days ago, the tribal forces command announced the incorporation of new brigades into its military structure, including members from the Deir-ez-Zor tribes.

The town of Dhiban in the eastern Deir-ez-Zor countryside is on high alert with SDF members conducting raids and searches in the area. Meanwhile, sporadic clashes between Arab tribal forces and the SDF continue in villages and towns across Deir-ez-Zor. These clashes began at the end of last August following the arrest of the former commander of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, Ahmed al-Khabil, and his companions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.