The Karama Square in the city of Suweida bore witness to a significant demonstration on Monday. Dozens of participants gathered under the banner of demanding the removal of the Assad regime as their primary goal within the peaceful movement in the governorate.

Protesters congregated at the square to join the demonstration, as reported by a correspondent from Baladi News in Suweida. They fervently chanted for the downfall of the regime and the unity of the Syrian people.

The demonstrators assembled in Karama Square, continuing their peaceful movement against the regime, which has now entered its third month. A correspondent from Baladi News observed numerous banners carried by the demonstrators, with messages such as, “Schools are sources of knowledge, not tools for the Baath – betrayal is an inheritance, just as dignity is – futile efforts to extinguish a revolutionary spirit – citizenship stands as a political principle that encompasses the rights and responsibilities of every citizen, to be practiced in accordance with the law.”

The peaceful popular movement in Suweida persists, with an increasing number of participants calling for the ouster of the regime, the trial of Bashar al-Assad, and the implementation of UN Resolution 2254. This resolution ensures a peaceful transition of power through democratic elections overseen by the United Nations.

