Syria Strongly Condemns Israeli Entity’s Threats of Atomic Weapons Use Against Gaza

Syria issed a "strongly worded declaration" on recent statements made by an israeli minister, according to al-Thawra.

Syria has vehemently denounced the recent statements made by a member of the Israeli entity’s government regarding the potential use of nuclear weapons against the population in the Gaza Strip.

Amidst the ongoing brutal massacres and the extermination campaign waged by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people, a high-ranking official within the Israeli government has openly threatened to unleash atomic weapons upon the people of Gaza. This alarming revelation serves as fresh evidence of Israel’s state terrorism and its deeply entrenched, extremist racism,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a strongly worded declaration.

The statement went on to emphasize that these statements confirm long-held suspicions that Israel possesses such weapons outside the purview of international oversight, with the tacit support of its allies in the US administration and the colonial Western powers. This poses a grave threat to regional security, stability, and the lives of the people in the area.

Syria urgently called upon the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take immediate action and shoulder their responsibilities in detecting Israel’s nuclear program. It urged the international community to subject the Israeli entity to a comprehensive safeguards program and stringent control systems for its nuclear facilities and programs. The statement concluded with a call for swift action to address this perilous situation.

