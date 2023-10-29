“We Won’t Engage in Conflict:” Russia Comments on U.S. Strikes in Eastern Syria

US fighter jets conducted a series of raids targeting Iranian militia sites in eastern Syria, according to Syria TV.

The US airstrikes were carried out by F-16s without coordination with Israel. Dmitry Peskov, the Russian presidential spokesman, stated, “There are no concerns about Russia being drawn into the conflict,” in response to Turkish fighter jets’ strikes on positions held by Iranian militias in northeastern Syria.

In remarks published by the Russian news agency TASS, Peskov expressed that “the conflict between Palestine and Israel heightens tensions in the region.”

When asked about potential Russian military involvement in the Middle East conflict, the Kremlin spokesman responded, “No. At this time, there are no such concerns.” He added, “In general, this heightened tension and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict exacerbate tensions in the broader regional context, which is highly undesirable.”

The Pentagon reported that these military strikes targeted two facilities in eastern Syria used by the Revolutionary Guards and affiliated militias in response to a series of attacks by Iranian-backed groups against US forces in both Syria and Iraq.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated, “These precision strikes in self-defence are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Syria and Iraq by Iranian-backed militias that began on October 17.”

Austin emphasized that these strikes are solely intended to protect and defend US forces in Iraq and Syria. He clarified that they do not represent a shift in the US approach to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The strikes were carried out without coordination with Israel

Reuters reported statements from senior US officials, confirming that the United States conducted airstrikes using F-16 jets. The targets of the strikes were weapons and ammunition depots, and it was emphasized that there was no coordination with Israel.

These airstrikes took place overnight and successfully targeted an arms depot and an ammunition depot utilized by the Revolutionary Guards and Iran-backed armed groups. However, it remains uncertain whether these strikes resulted in casualties among Iranians.

The airstrikes occurred at approximately 04:30 a.m. in Syria (01:30 GMT) near the Iraqi border town of al-Bukamal. They were executed by two F-16 fighter jets utilizing precision munitions, as explained by an official.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.