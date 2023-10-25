Syria Response Coordinators Documents 60 Civilians Killed and 100,000 Displaced Since Last October

The Syria Response Coordinators urgently call upon all parties involved to adhere to international humanitarian law, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Syria Response Coordinators have documented a dire situation in northern Syria since last October. They report the tragic loss of 60 civilian lives and the displacement of 100,000 innocent people due to relentless bombings of civilian areas and displaced person camps by Russia and the Assad regime.

In their comprehensive report, the team highlights the ongoing war crimes and widespread violations perpetrated by Syrian regime forces and Russia in northwestern Syria. Shockingly, there seems to be no deterrence to halt these attacks on civilians in the region.

Since October’s outset, Syrian regime forces and Russia have carried out over 538 attacks across more than 72 villages and towns, including 46 aerial assaults, totaling 109 airstrikes.

The report reveals that over 100,000 civilians from various areas have been forced to flee to relatively safer zones, far from the violence. Tragically, more than 60 civilians have lost their lives, with a significant proportion being women and children, wherein children make up a third of the total victims.

In addition, the report indicates that more than 285 civilians have been wounded, some critically, while more than 88 crucial facilities providing essential services to civilians, such as schools, markets, camps, hospitals, medical centers, and places of worship, have been deliberately targeted.

The team underscores that the continued targeting of facilities and infrastructure by Russia and the Syrian regime reflects a glaring failure to protect civilians and to ensure their safety separate from military actions. This condemns all parties that employ deadly means against the displaced.

The Syria Response Coordinators urgently call upon all parties involved to adhere to international humanitarian law. They demand an immediate cessation of attacks on civilians, displaced individuals in camps, and residential areas inhabited by non-combatants.

Furthermore, they appeal to the United Nations and the international community to apply pressure on all parties to cease their assaults on civilians, protect the displaced, and prevent further displacement. This becomes especially crucial with the approach of winter, which compounds the challenges of humanitarian operations and increases the region’s pressing needs.

International and relief organizations operating in northern Syria are implored to act swiftly to provide relief to the displaced and alleviate their ongoing suffering. This is particularly critical, considering the significant weakening of the humanitarian response, which has only addressed 8% of the total urgent humanitarian needs in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.