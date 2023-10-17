Axis of Resistance Takes Three Steps to Reassure Israel in Southern Syria

Iranian militias and Assad's forces have undertaken the evacuation of personnel and equipment from multiple location, according to Orient Net.

The Iranian militias, in collaboration with Assad’s forces, Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions loyal to them, have shown a concerted effort to reduce their military presence in their barracks and headquarters in the southern Syrian regions, including Damascus countryside, Quneitra, and Daraa. Simultaneously, they have been transferring groups of their personnel to other fronts in the eastern region and the Badia. This strategic shift raises questions about Iran and its allies’ commitment to or involvement in the ongoing conflict between Palestinian resistance factions and Israel in Gaza.

Ali al-Samadi, an activist hailing from the Daraa countryside, pointed out that the situation on the ground in Daraa and Quneitra, regions facing the northern front of Israel, does not exhibit any notable or unusual movements or measures that would suggest the readiness of the Assad militia, Iran, and Hezbollah to engage in a military confrontation with Israel.

Despite attempts by Assad’s militia to attribute the rocket attack to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC), it is worth noting that this faction lacks a significant military presence in the area. Moreover, the rocket strikes resulted in no casualties as they landed in open areas.

Field commanders within the Iranian militias and Hezbollah in Daraa and Quneitra have actively overseen the downsizing of their military presence in the southern regions, the repositioning of their forces within the area, and the relocation of equipment and personnel to areas in the southern Damascus countryside and the Badia regions within rural Suweida and Homs.

Withdrawals from the perimeter of the airport

Activist Samer Hamdan, hailing from the southern countryside of Damascus, has reported that various units and military headquarters associated with Iranian militias and Assad’s forces have undertaken the evacuation of personnel and equipment from multiple locations. This includes the 91st Brigade of the First Division situated at the base of Jabal al-Mana in the countryside of al-Kiswah. Additionally, there have been withdrawals of anti-aircraft and air defence assets from Khirbet al-Shayyab in the southern countryside of Damascus.

Following an attack on Damascus International Airport, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have withdrawn from the vicinity of the airport, relocating to the town of Ghazlaniyeh, near the Fifth Bridge. There have also been movements of personnel to the town of Sayyida Zeinab. These actions appear to be aimed at reducing the potential losses of soldiers and equipment.

Evacuation of Palestinian Headquarters

In a connected development, Islamic Jihad and the Iran-backed Palestinian Popular Front have taken precautionary measures by evacuating their headquarters and positions in the Damascus countryside. This anticipation stems from concerns about potential Israeli responses to the al-Aqsa flood operation in Gaza. According to reports from the Sowt al-Asima website, Islamic Jihad, along with various other Palestinian factions and organizations, has conducted evacuations of their military facilities and the residences of their leaders across the entirety of the western countryside of Damascus, including Quneitra and the regions bordering Israel.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.