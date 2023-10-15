Syrian Regime Instructs its Forces: Don’t Fire Any Bullet Towards Israel

This directive encompasses all regime forces deployed along the border areas in Damascus, Quneitra, and Daraa, al-Modon writes.

The Syrian regime’s military leadership has issued a directive, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, instructing all its forces and personnel stationed near the border with the occupied Syrian Golan not to engage in any hostilities, including firing bullets or shells toward Israel. This directive encompasses all regime forces deployed along the border areas in Damascus, Quneitra, and Daraa, which share direct borders with Israeli-occupied territories in the Syrian Golan.

The Observatory noted that along the front with the occupied Golan, there are Palestinian groups and the “resistance to liberate the Golan” forces affiliated with Hezbollah, both of which receive orders from their leadership based on Syrian soil. It is important to emphasize that the recent rocket attacks on the occupied Golan, occurring since the start of the Palestinian resistance’s Operation al-Aqsa Flood on October 7th, were executed independently by leaders within these groups.

Furthermore, the Syrian Observatory reported an incident in which Hezbollah-affiliated groups launched a missile toward the occupied Syrian Golan from the vicinity of Ain Zikr in the Sahem Golan area in the western countryside of Daraa. In response, Israeli forces retaliated by targeting several sites between Sahm Golan and Tseel in the western countryside of Daraa. This resulted in at least six shells landing in the southern countryside of Quneitra near the border with the occupied Golan.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Aleppo International Airport, rendering it inoperative once again, mere hours after the regime government’s Ministry of Transport had announced its resumption of services following a previous Israeli airstrike conducted 48 hours prior.

It’s also worth noting that the Israeli military disclosed that a number of shells were fired from Syrian territory on Wednesday, which they confirmed landed in open areas. In response to this shelling, Israeli forces retaliated by targeting the sources of rocket fire within Syrian territory with artillery and mortar shells.

Finally, the Observatory has reported movements and repositioning of Iranian militias in various areas of Syria, including Damascus, its countryside, Homs, and Deir ez-Zor. These movements are believed to be a response to the recent Israeli strikes that targeted Aleppo and Damascus international airports on Thursday. Iranian militias have relocated weapons and ammunition to what they consider safer locations and have instructed their members to maintain a heightened state of readiness in their current deployment areas.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.