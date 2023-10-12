Syrian and Iranian Presidents Unite in Support of Palestinians Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Both presidents reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian people, according to al-Watan.

On October 12th, 2023, President Bashar al-Assad engaged in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, President Ibrahim Raisi. During their discussion, they focused on the recent developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Both presidents reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian people, expressing solidarity in the face of the injustices they endure. They highlighted the Palestinians’ legitimate right to resist and defend their just cause, as well as to reclaim their usurped rights.

President Assad emphasized that the policies pursued by the Zionist regime are responsible for the ongoing bloodshed. He underscored the urgent need for swift action at the Arab and Islamic levels to safeguard the Palestinian people, particularly those in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, both leaders condemned the Israeli attacks that have disproportionately affected children and women in the region.

