Syria Takes Part in IMF and World Bank Meetings in Morocco

Syria joined discussions with representatives from various countries attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to address the ongoing challenges in the global economy.

During the meetings, participants underscored the significance of backing international efforts aimed at achieving stability and providing assistance to cope with various crises.

The discussions also touched upon the future directions for the IMF and the World Bank, particularly in terms of expanding the role of developing nations in the governance of these international financial institutions and their decision-making processes.

The 2023 World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings are currently being held in Morocco from October 9 to 15, marking the 50th anniversary since these meetings were last hosted in Africa. This year’s agenda centers on sustainable poverty eradication and exploring effective solutions for global issues, including job creation, digital infrastructure development, and climate action.

