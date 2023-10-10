Israel Threatens to Strike Bashar al-Assad if Hezbollah Militia Participates in Gaza War

The naval power of the United States is being deployed to deter and inflict harm upon Hezbollah and the Assad regime, according to Orient Net.

Israel has conveyed warnings to the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon regarding the potential risks associated with direct involvement in the ongoing conflict. These warnings underscore that any such intervention would necessitate a confrontation with the entire Israeli armed forces, alongside the formidable presence of the US Navy.

According to reports in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, these cautionary messages were delivered to Hezbollah’s leadership through high-ranking officials within the French government. These messages also contained a clear threat of utilizing the considerable naval power of the United States to deter and inflict harm upon Hezbollah and the Assad regime, led by Bashar in Damascus. Furthermore, it was noted that the White House is actively pursuing congressional approval to engage in potential actions against Hezbollah.

Should Hezbollah decide to align itself with Hamas in the conflict, the messages from Israeli authorities emphasize that Hassan Nasrallah would find himself compelled to confront the full might of the Israeli military, augmented by the presence of the US naval forces, which are anticipated to be deployed to the eastern Mediterranean.

We will destroy Assad

The messages conveyed a clear warning: “In the event that Hezbollah decides to enter the conflict, Israel will take action to dismantle the Assad regime, which is a key ally of the party in Damascus. Israel’s response may extend to the point of targeting and neutralizing Bashar al-Assad’s personal security detail.”

Furthermore, it is worth noting that US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has directed the deployment of the US aircraft carrier “USS Gerald Ford” to the region. This aircraft carrier forms a crucial component of a naval task force en route to the eastern Mediterranean, which includes destroyers and other warships.

