UN Confirms Displacement of More than 6,000 Families from Deir-ez-Zor Towards Areas Controlled by Syrian State

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Syria has released a report detailing the displacement crisis in Deir-ez-Zor governorate following recent clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Arab tribal forces. The report confirms that these clashes have resulted in the displacement of 6,500 families in various areas within the Syrian state.

Furthermore, the hostilities have led to severe damage to essential services in the affected regions, causing shortages of crucial resources such as water, food, shelter, non-food items, and medicines.

In addition to the displacement triggered by the clashes, the SDF has continued its efforts to detain residents in several villages and towns located in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

Tragically, there have been casualties among civilians, including the loss of a child’s life and injuries to three others due to gunfire during an attempt by some civilians to cross the river in the Dhiban area. These clashes have understandably heightened concerns among the displaced population in the West Bank, leading them to express their desire to return to their homes.

Sources from Athr Press have confirmed that the SDF has been primarily targeting young individuals in its arrests, often without presenting clear charges against them.

The conflict in Deir-ez-Zor began with clashes between the SDF and Arab tribal forces on August 27th. The Arab tribal forces subsequently gained control of the eastern countryside of the governorate. On September 8, Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, declared the end of the escalation in the governorate and the restoration of areas controlled by various Arab tribal forces. However, sporadic clashes between the two sides continued, with Sheikh Ibrahim al-Hafel of the al-Akidat tribe emphasizing the significance of the battle against the SDF as a pivotal effort to expel them from the governorate.

