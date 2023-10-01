Syria Forges Cooperative Agreements with Belarus and Iran

The agreement with Belarus encompasses the exchange of expertise in trade unions, SANA writes.

Minsk, Tehran – The General Federation of Trade Unions in Syria has inked two significant cooperation agreements with the Trade Union Confederations of Belarus and Iran.

This collaboration materialized during a delegation visit to both nations, led by Jamal Al-Qadiri, President of the Federation.

The agreement with Belarus encompasses the exchange of expertise in trade unions, particularly in matters pertaining to climate change and global initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels. It also underscores the imperative of transitioning toward a sustainable green economy. Furthermore, the agreement calls for joint efforts at international trade union forums and explores the possibility of securing scholarships for the children of workers to study at the International University of Confederation in Belarus.

Belarus’ confederation expressed its condemnation of the embargo policy and unilateral measures imposed by the United States and Western nations against Syria.

During the visit, Qadri engaged in discussions with Confederation President Mikhail Orda to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al-Qadri convened an extended quadrilateral meeting with Mohamed Gibran, President of Trade Unions in Egypt, and Alexander Korthagen, President of Trade Unions of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The gathering emphasized the significance of forming a united front against U.S. hegemony, which enforces economic sanctions on nations that do not conform to its policies.

In a similar visit to Tehran, attended by Shafiq Dayoub, the Syrian Ambassador to Iran, the Syrian delegation engaged in talks with Iranian Minister of Cooperation, Labor, and Social Prosperity, Sault Mortazavi. The discussions primarily revolved around bilateral cooperation, particularly in the labor sector.

Qadri provided an overview of the situation in Syria and the ongoing challenges posed by the terrorist conflict to the Syrian economy. In response, Mortazavi underscored the Iranian government’s commitment to strengthening relations between the two brotherly nations. He emphasized that these union ties serve the interests of workers in both countries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.