“Won’t Grow Tired; Won’t Rest”: Suweida Demonstrators Continue to Protest for 30th Day

The head of the Lebanese druze community expressed his unwavering confidence in the wisdom of Hijri, according to Baladi News.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at al-Karama Square in Suweida on Monday, marking the 30th consecutive day of protests against the Assad regime.

Baladi News correspondent on the ground observed banners being raised during the demonstration, emphasizing the urgent need to implement Security Council Resolution 2254, hold accountable those responsible for crimes, and honor the Syrian people’s demand for freedom.

Additionally, our correspondent witnessed images of the iconic leader of the Great Syrian Revolution, Sultan Pasha al-Atrash, and the renowned Lebanese leader Kamal Jumblatt being displayed. Demonstrators also exhibited symbolic artwork satirizing Bashar al-Assad.

In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, an anonymous expatriate, whose identity remains undisclosed, provided meals to the protesters, demonstrating moral support for their cause.

The protests in Suweida have endured for a full month, setting a significant milestone in the city’s history. Despite sporadic protests over the past decade, this sustained momentum and widespread participation mark a unique moment in the city’s ongoing struggle. Notably, the demonstrations have garnered support from Druze monotheistic Muslim sect leaders and have resonated with Syrians across various regions.

Sheikh al-Aql of the Almohad sect in Lebanon

On the other hand, Sheikh Sami Abi al-Muna, representing the Druze Almohad sect, engaged in a discussion with one of Syria’s notable al-Aql sheikhs, Hikmat al-Hijri, concerning the ongoing developments in the governorate of Suweida, where protests demanding the regime’s downfall have persisted for nearly a month.

During a phone conversation held on Monday, Abi al-Muna and Hijri emphasized the paramount importance of maintaining a peaceful approach. They underscored the significance of setting a high standard of patriotism, preserving the dignity of the people, and transcending any acts of abuse for the greater well-being of the mountain region and the entire homeland, as reported by the Lebanese website al-Mada.

Abu a-Muna expressed his unwavering confidence in the wisdom of Hijri and the esteemed sheikhs of Jabal al-Arab, renowned for their patriotic dedication, as well as the righteous individuals of Suweida.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.