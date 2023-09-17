Iran Proposes Turkey Withdrawing Troops from Syria in Exchange for Safety Guarantees

The Syrian regime has consistently emphasized the necessity of withdrawing Turkish military installations in northern Syria, Enab Baladi reminds.

Iran has extended an offer to both the Syrian regime and Turkey, proposing the withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Syrian territory. This offer is contingent upon the Syrian regime providing security guarantees in return.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian Foreign Minister, made this announcement in an interview with the Iranian magazine al-Wefaq on Saturday. He revealed that he had proposed the withdrawal of Turkish forces during the most recent Moscow meeting, which convened the Special Quartet on Syria back in June.

Details regarding the responses from both Turkey and the Syrian regime to Iran’s proposal were not provided by Abdollahian. However, it’s worth noting that both Tehran and Moscow are prepared to offer guarantees to support this arrangement.

It's important to highlight that the Syrian regime has consistently emphasized the necessity of withdrawing Turkish military installations in northern Syria, asserting that this aligns with their "national constants," as previously stated by Ayman Sousan, the deputy foreign minister of the regime's government.

