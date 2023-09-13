Under Russian Pressure: Regime Undermines Influence of National Defense Militia in Hassakeh

The Russian initiatives aimed to prevent the SDF, backed by the United States, from exploiting tensions, according to Syria TV.

Syrian regime forces have taken decisive action in the Hassakeh governorate, isolating the commander of the National Defense militia and assuming control of the entire militia headquarters in the region.

Reports indicate that, under Russian pressure, a security committee was dispatched from Damascus last week to investigate the recent tensions in Hasakeh involving the Jabour tribe and the National Defense Militia’s commander, Abdul Qader Hamo.

The committee’s findings led to the isolation of Hamo, placing him under house arrest. Additionally, a restructuring plan for the National Defense militia was introduced, aiming to diminish its influence in the Hassakeh governorate. The militia is now directly affiliated with regime forces and operates under the supervision of its military commander, Major General Munther Saad Ibrahim.

Colonel Samir Ismail has been appointed to lead the National Defense militia in the Hassakeh governorate, following his previous role in charge of the same militia in Qamishli. The committee continues to explore further actions against Hamo.

Earlier, the regime’s governor of Hassakeh, Louay Sayouh, had announced Hamo’s dismissal, with Youssef Hammad rumoured as his successor. However, sources reported that Hamo remained in office, even appearing in a video alongside his son and a companion, surrounded by armed supporters and vehicles.

Hamo’s threat to turn the region into a military confrontation zone in response to regime escalation led many of his supporters to defect and surrender to the regime’s security services, fearing repercussions.

The decision to send the security committee from Damascus was made under pressure from Russia, which sought to improve security in regime-controlled areas of eastern Syria while diminishing the influence of Iranian militias.

Earlier in August, Russian forces convened a closed meeting with military and police commanders, along with the governor of Hassakeh, to address differences and tensions with the Jabour tribe. Later in the month, a Russian military delegation visited Sheikh Abdul Aziz al-Meslet, a prominent Jabour tribe leader in Hasakeh, following an attack by the National Defense militia commander. The delegation promised to convey the tribe’s demands to Damascus.

These Russian initiatives aimed to prevent the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the United States, from exploiting tensions between the Jabour tribe and the National Defense militia to escalate the situation and expand their control in Hassakeh.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.