Hadi al-Bahra as Head of Opposition Coalition

The General Assembly of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces has elected Hadi al-Bahra as its new leader. Bahra has held various political positions within the Syrian opposition’s political institutions since 2011.

Two members of the National Coalition, reporting from inside the election hall of Enab Baladi, stated that Bahra succeeded Salem al-Meslet as the head of the coalition after the recent elections held by the General Assembly on Tuesday.

In addition to Bahra, Haitham Rahma, the second presidential candidate, has assumed the role of secretary-general of the coalition. Furthermore, the coalition’s members have collectively agreed on three vice presidents: Dima Moussa, Abdel Hakim Bashar, and Abdul Majeed Barakat.

It’s worth noting that some members of the coalition chose to boycott the elections in protest against the appointment of Bahra as president and expressed objections to the election’s delegation mechanism.

Bahra now leads the Syrian opposition Coalition and serves as co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. He previously held the position of head of the coalition in 2014 and later became a member of the coalition’s political body.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.