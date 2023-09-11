Pedersen Talks to Coordination Committee About Three Developments in Syrian Issue

The Committee underscored the importance of continued popular protests with political and economic demands, according to Baladi News.

The National Coordination Committee in Syria announced that its delegation met with the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, during his visit to Damascus on Saturday. The Committee emphasized its demand for the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2254 regarding Syria and the resumption of Constitutional Committee meetings.

The delegation conveyed to the international envoy that the ongoing peaceful protests in Suweida and other Syrian cities were a reflection of the deteriorating economic and living conditions in Syria. This deterioration was attributed to the ruling regime’s failure to address the necessary solutions in the country.

The Committee underscored the importance of continued popular protests with political and economic demands, emphasizing the necessity of pressuring the Syrian ruling regime to comply with Security Council Resolution 2254. It also stressed the importance of the regime’s willingness to engage in the political negotiation process and cease obstructing the Constitutional Committee’s work, allowing it to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities under favourable conditions.

Geir Pedersen provided an overview of recent developments, including the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement with the assistance of Russia and Iran and the Arab initiative. He noted that the Turkish-Syrian reconciliation process was intricate and had not yet yielded significant practical results. Regarding the Arab rapprochement with the Syrian regime, Pedersen highlighted that there was some consensus within the Arab group on three key points: adherence to Security Council Resolution 2254, pursuing a step-by-step approach and convening the Constitutional Committee in Muscat before the end of 2023. Pedersen acknowledged the challenges of navigating the complex Syrian conflict but expressed hope for a solution through the Arab track and the Arab consensus on the need for the Constitutional Committee to meet in Muscat by the year’s end. The UN envoy emphasized his commitment to ongoing communication with the Arab Group and coordination efforts with Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.In related discussions, Geir Pedersen explored the Arab Liaison Committee’s initiative and its role in facilitating meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. He announced his plans to meet with the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, and Turkey, expressing optimism that they would reach an agreement to support the Syrian people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.