FEARAB America’s 50th Extraordinary Conference & Diplomatic Discourse for Global Collaboration”

The 50th extraordinary conference of the Federation of Arab Communities in Latin America (FEARAB America) commenced on September 4, 2023, at the Damascus University Amphitheater. Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, addressed the conference, emphasizing its significance as a tool for enhancing communication with expatriates’ host countries and dispelling misconceptions perpetuated by Western media regarding Syria’s situation.

Mekdad highlighted Syria’s alignment with positive global forces to establish a world free from colonialism and exploitation, based on principles of multipolarity, justice, and international law. He expressed hope for the conference participants to concentrate on the federation’s future and develop mechanisms aligned with a comprehensive vision and complex geopolitical reality. Mekdad also asserted that the Turkish occupation in northeastern Syria would come to an end and advocated for Turkish withdrawal as a means to restore relations.

Regarding the US occupation in northeastern Syria, Mekdad conveyed confidence that the heroic resistance of Deir Ezzor and Hassakeh’s inhabitants, alongside the Syrian Arab Army, would put an end to the U.S.’ looting of resources and support for separatist terrorist groups.

Despite Syria’s efforts to establish positive relations with Latin American countries, Mekdad mentioned that economic sanctions imposed on Syria and some of these countries have hindered progress.

Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan welcomed conference attendees, praising FEARAB’s consistent support for Syria against destructive policies and crises initiated by the US administration.

In a separate event, on the same day, Syrian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad, engaged in discussions with the Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons), Alexander Shulgin. They addressed the need for coordination and collaboration between their respective missions within the OPCW to counter shared challenges and pressures, often exerted by Western countries.

Both parties criticized the politicization of the OPCW’s activities and the hostile approach by Western nations towards countries opposing their agendas. Mekdad reiterated Syria’s commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention and its pledge to deny the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances. Shulgin praised Syria’s adherence to its obligations despite the ongoing terrorist conflict. The conversation also emphasized the deep-rooted friendship between Syria and Russia, acknowledging Russia’s support for Syria throughout its challenges.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.