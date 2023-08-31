Unidentified Warplanes Target a Farm South of al-Ghariya in the Countryside of Suweida

The area that came under attack had reportedly been utilized by groups involved in drug trafficking between Syria and Jordan, according to Damas Post.

Warplanes conducted two airstrikes on a farm located to the south of the town of al-Ghariya in the southern countryside of Suweida. The strikes resulted in the destruction of the farm and significant material damage.

According to the Suwayda 24 Network, plumes of smoke were observed rising from the targeted area in the aftermath of the aerial bombardment, which took place at approximately three o’clock in the middle of the night.

The farm bore the brunt of two separate airstrikes and included repair hangars housing three harvesters and an agricultural tractor. The shelling caused the obliteration of equipment and the unfortunate loss of several heads of cattle. Fortunately, all personnel who were present in a structure adjacent to the hangars survived the bombing.

Mansour Safadi, the proprietor of the farm, vehemently asserted that the premises were exclusively dedicated to agricultural purposes. He confirmed that the hangars were used for repairing and maintaining tractors and harvesters, as well as for poultry and sheep farming. Safadi further stated that the farm had employed numerous local residents over the years. He emphasized that the community attested to the farm’s innocence of any suspicious or illicit activities that might warrant aggressive actions.

Safadi expressed readiness to collaborate with any party actively engaged in combating smuggling operations. He underscored, however, that neither the farm nor its workers were in any way involved in smuggling activities.

Al-Rased’s report indicated that the shelling did not result in any casualties, with the damage confined to material losses, including the destruction of agricultural machinery within the farm.

The network additionally verified that the bombed area had been exploited as a conduit for smuggling operations. Local inhabitants staunchly refuted any links between the farm owner, his workers, and smuggling operations.

