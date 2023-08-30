SDF Dismisses Leader of its Deir-ez-Zor Council, Maintains Arrest Decision

Over the past three days, Deir ez-Zor has become the arena for clashes between the SDF and Arab Tries, Baladi News reminds.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the removal of Ahmed al-Khabil, the commander of its council in Deir-ez-Zor, from his position, along with four other council leaders.

The events unfolded when the SDF convened a meeting at the minister’s rest house in the Hasakeh countryside last Sunday, inviting Khabil and other leaders from his military council. However, during the meeting, they were apprehended by the SDF, leading to a subsequent military operation in Deir-ez-Zor under the banner of enhancing security.

In a recent statement, the SDF clarified that Khabil’s arrest was executed based on a warrant issued by the Public Prosecution in northern and eastern Syria. The arrest warrant cited his involvement in numerous criminal activities, including collaboration and communication with external entities hostile to the revolution. He was also accused of committing various criminal offenses, such as engaging in drug trafficking, mismanaging the security landscape, exacerbating the proliferation of ISIS cells, and exploiting his authoritative role for personal and familial gain, thereby contravening the internal protocols of the SDF>

The dismissal decision was sanctioned by the military council of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council and ratified by the military council of the SDF. The statement by the SDF additionally noted that the dismissal extended to four other individuals within the council who were directly implicated in the mentioned crimes and misconduct; however, their identities were not disclosed in the statement.

Over the past three days, Deir ez-Zor has become the arena for clashes between the SDF on one side and members of the Deir-ez-Zor Council and tribal combatants on the opposing side. These confrontations have erupted across various sectors of Deir-ez-Zor, resulting in a significant loss of life and injuries, including among civilians.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.