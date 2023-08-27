U.S. Congressional Delegation Visits Opposition Faction-controlled Areas

The main objective of this visit is to convey a strong message to the American government and its people, according to al-Modon.

A U.S. congressional delegation arrived in northwestern Syria on Sunday, crossing the Bab al-Salama border with Turkey. This marks the first visit to rebel-held areas in a decade.

According to a statement from the Syrian Negotiation Commission, a prominent U.S. delegation led by Republican Senator French Hill visited the “liberated areas” of northwestern Syria, accompanied by representatives from the Syrian Emergency Organization.

During their visit, the delegation held meetings with Badr Jamous, the head of the negotiating committee. They also conducted interviews with various civil and humanitarian figures, engaged with the children of martyrs, and visited the Martyr Wassim Moaz Hospital in Azaz, located in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

The main objective of this visit is to convey a strong message to the American government and its people that the region requires their support and presence. Despite challenging circumstances, the delegation emphasized the need for substantial and genuine support for Syria, in order to drive the political process toward meaningful steps leading to a comprehensive political transition within the country.

The statement highlighted the importance of increased interactions within the liberated areas, aiming to present the international community with an accurate representation of the Syrian people’s resilience and endurance in the face of harsh living conditions. The continuous and regular visits to the region are seen as essential for catalyzing change and rekindling international attention towards the Syrian crisis. The ultimate goal is to garner support for the political process, aligning it with the Syrian population’s aspirations for freedom, dignity, and the establishment of a just state.

Natalie Larrison, the director of humanitarian affairs at the Syrian Emergency Organization, expressed her optimism for a free Syria. She hopes that all individuals, both in the U.S. and around the world, will champion the cause of a liberated Syria. This would allow the children of the region to grow up in a democratic and free society that they rightfully deserve.

