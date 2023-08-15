Young Man Killed by Turkish Gendarmerie While Clossing Border Through Smuggling Routes

Observational records have tallied no less than 234 deaths and 231 injuries spanning the period between October 2015 and April 2023, according to Shaam Network.

Local sources within the Eastern governorate have reported the unfortunate demise of a young man. He was fatally shot by the Turkish gendarmerie while attempting to cross the border into Turkish territory through smuggling routes. This incident comes at a juncture when the occurrences of civilian fatalities along the border have shown a decline over the past months, following an escalation during the month of March.

According to these sources, the deceased individual was identified as Alloush Bassam al-Ali al-Hussein al-Madad. He lost his life as a result of being targeted by the Turkish Gendarmerie while endeavouring to enter Turkish territory within the Ras al-Ain area. He hailed from the town of al-Shuhail, situated to the east of Deir-ez-Zor.

Human Rights Watch, in previous instances, has levelled accusations against the Turkish authorities for instances of torture and fatalities involving Syrians at the border. The organization has also raised concerns about the excessive use of force against asylum seekers and migrants striving to cross into Turkey. A firm demand has been made for holding those border guards accountable who are implicated in these egregious violations of human rights, thereby putting an end to the prevailing impunity.

In a report issued by the organization in April, it was verified that a group of eight Syrians faced brutal beatings and torture at the hands of Turkish border guards while attempting an illegal entry into Turkey on March 11. Tragically, a man and a boy lost their lives while under Turkish custody, leaving others with severe injuries.

Observational records have tallied no less than 234 deaths and 231 injuries spanning the period between October 2015 and April 2023. The majority of these incidents occurred during attempts to cross the border, including the unfortunate loss of 20 children’s lives and the injury of 15 others.

