Dismissal of Regime’s Education Minister After “Controversial” Statement: Who is The New Minister?

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has issued a decree to appoint a new Minister of Education, replacing the former minister, Darem Tabbaa.

The decree designates Dr. Mohammad Amer Mardini as the new Minister of Education. Mardini previously held the position of Minister of Higher Education within the government from 2014 to 2018, and he has also held various teaching positions in both governmental institutions and universities.

The Controversy Surrounding University Education

The decision to remove Darem Tabbaa, the former education minister, comes a month after he made controversial statements that have stirred up debate.

During a radio interview, Tabbaa questioned why Syrian students are all inclined toward pursuing higher education and university degrees. He advocated for students to enter the labour market directly after completing their compulsory education, drawing a parallel with practices in Europe.

Tabbaa’s assertion was that all young individuals in Syria aspire solely to become “university professors,” a perspective that sparked widespread mockery and resentment on social media platforms. He argued, “Around the world, the educational hierarchy typically culminates with the baccalaureate, and even in Europe, education concludes after the tenth grade.”

He further elaborated, stating that after completing mandatory education, students should engage in vocational training and professions that contribute to the nation’s development. Tabbaa’s comments prompted calls for his resignation due to the backlash they generated.

Criticism also emerged regarding the handling of this year’s high school exam grading process under Tabbaa’s leadership. Numerous students voiced their complaints and grievances, branding the current academic year as “the most challenging ever.”

The circumstances surrounding Darem Tabbaa’s dismissal and whether it was influenced by his recent “controversial” statements have not been publicly disclosed.

