President Assad Commends Armed Forces as Protectors of Present and Future on Army Day

President Assad reminded the personnel that Syria is worthy of sacrifice, al-Baath writes.

On the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Army Day, President Bashar al-Assad, Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, delivered a heartfelt address to the brave personnel of the armed forces.

In his speech, President al-Assad praised the armed forces, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and commitment as the protectors of both the present and the future of the nation. He expressed admiration for their courage and heroism, which have left a mark of honour on the illustrious history of the Syrian Army.

Recognizing the challenges faced by the homeland, President al-Assad urged the armed forces to work together in strengthening the pillars of security and stability across the nation. He emphasized the importance of their continued readiness and preparedness to confront any challenges that may arise.

Referring to the difficult years of war, President Assad commended the steadfastness of the Syrian people, a resilience made possible by the tireless efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces. He praised the valour of the martyrs and the bravery of the wounded, who played pivotal roles in protecting the nation from terrorism and securing victory.

President Assad reminded the personnel that Syria is worthy of sacrifice, effort, and dedication from its people. He encouraged them to maintain their love and loyalty to the homeland, uphold the memory of the martyrs and wounded, and defend the rights of the nation.

The President’s address reflects the profound gratitude and pride felt towards the armed forces and their indispensable role in safeguarding the country’s history and pivotal position.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.