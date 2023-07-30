Jordan: Syrian Regime Prevents Entry of Jordanian Goods

Jordan believes trade with Syria should be conducted in a balanced manner, according to Baladi News.

The Jordanian Minister of Industry and Trade, Yousef al-Shamali, confirmed that despite the reopening of the Naseeb border crossing, the Syrian regime government is preventing the entry of Jordanian goods into its territory.

On Sunday, July 30th, Shamali stated that his country is open to trade exchange with Syria, but the Syrian side is obstructing the entry of Jordanian goods. During his visit to the Irbid Chamber of Commerce, he emphasized that trade between the two countries should be conducted in a balanced manner, ensuring equality and justice for both sides.

“Jordan has no objection to trading with Syria, but despite the reopening of the Naseeb crossing, the Syrian side continues to prevent the entry of Jordanian goods. Jordan has made every effort to facilitate the reopening of the crossing,” said Shamali.

Highlighting the historical relations between Jordan and Syria, the minister mentioned Jordan’s support in welcoming Syria back to the Arab League.

In addition to the trade issues, the Jordanian armed forces are actively working to combat drug smuggling across the Jordanian-Syrian border.

The Naseeb/Jaber crossing was fully reopened in September 2021 after being partially opened in October 2018. The crossing had been closed for three years when Syrian army factions controlled the area, until the regime regained control.

