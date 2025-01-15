Syrian Rebel Leader Reveals Strategy Behind Assad’s Fall and Future of the Revolution

One month after Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus and his regime collapsed on December 8, Ahmed al-Dalati, Deputy Commander of Ahrar al-Sham and a leading figure in the “Deterring Aggression” operations room, shared exclusive insights into the meticulous planning, innovative tactics, and unified strategy that led to the revolution’s most decisive victory. In an interview with London-based Al Majalla, Al-Dalati revealed how years of internal disputes were overcome, detailed the role of locally developed weaponry such as the “Al-Shaheen” drones, and outlined the ambitious vision for rebuilding Syria as a united and democratic state. He was speaking to the outlet Editor-in-chief, Ibrahim Hamidi.

A Strategic Shift: The Long Road to December 8

According to Dalati, preparations for the revolution’s decisive battle began as far back as 2020, following the Moscow Agreement between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This agreement, which outlined zones of influence, became the foundation for what Al-Dalati described as a “strategic decision to unify the revolutionary factions into a coordinated effort.”

Dalati revealed that years of fragmented decision-making and internal disputes among factions like Ahrar al-Sham and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) hindered progress. The establishment of the Al-Fatah al-Mubin Operations Room marked a turning point, allowing a unified military focus. He explained that the integration of governance and military structures by HTS, despite internal resistance, was pivotal in building momentum.

The “Deterring Aggression” Campaign and Assad’s Rapid Fall

The plan to launch the “Deterring Aggression” operation was finalized on November 20, 2024, with Aleppo identified as the initial target. The battle began on November 27 with a critical assassination: a special unit infiltrated the regime’s operations room, eliminating key commanders and crippling the regime’s ability to coordinate its forces.

“The regime collapsed faster than we imagined,” Al-Dalati stated, explaining that meticulous planning, deceptive tactics, and unprecedented night operations by elite units contributed to this rapid success. By November 29, revolutionary forces had taken control of Aleppo, and by December 8, Damascus was under their control.

He attributed the regime’s collapse to multiple factors, including declining morale among regime forces, the withdrawal of Russian military support due to the Ukraine war, and the shift of Iranian militias’ focus to other conflicts.

Innovations in Warfare: The Role of “Al-Shaheen” Drones

Dalati also detailed the significance of locally manufactured weaponry, including the “Al-Shaheen” drones, which were instrumental in targeting regime artillery and operations centers. Developed under severe constraints, these drones showcased the rebels’ ability to innovate despite international isolation.

“Every component, from engines to communication systems, was sourced or manufactured locally,” Al-Dalati explained, emphasizing the ingenuity of young engineers in the manufacturing unit.

A Vision for Syria’s Future

Despite the revolution’s military success, Al-Dalati warned of the challenges ahead, emphasizing the need for national unity and inclusive governance. He outlined plans for a National Conference aimed at dismantling the remnants of the Assad regime, establishing a transitional government, and drafting a new constitution.

“Our priority now is maintaining security,” he stated, acknowledging the collapse of the regime’s military and security apparatus and the proliferation of weapons. “We must rebuild Syria on principles of justice, equality, and dignity, ensuring the rights of all Syrians regardless of sect or background.”

Challenges Ahead

Al-Dalati expressed concerns over external influences and lingering threats, including ISIS and separatist agendas. He highlighted the importance of a pluralistic political system that guarantees representation for all Syrians, calling for patience and unity during the transition.

“The path ahead is fraught with challenges,” he admitted, “but Syrians have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to freedom. Together, we can rebuild Syria as a beacon of peace and civilization.”

As Syria embarks on a new chapter, Al-Dalati’s revelations underscore the intricate balance of military strategy, political vision, and grassroots resilience that brought about the regime’s downfall. With the National Conference on the horizon, the world watches as Syrians strive to transform their hard-fought victory into a sustainable future.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.