Exposing the Culprits: Who is Behind Iran’s Money Transfers to Syria and Lebanon

Muhammad Jaafar Kassir, a senior commander within Hezbollah, is entrusted with the transfer of money from Iran to Assad and Hezbollah, according to al-Souria Net.

On July 27th, 2023, the opposition agency “Iran International” disclosed the identities of individuals involved in the transfer of funds from Iran to the Assad regime and Lebanese “Hezbollah.”

The report revealed that Muhammad Jaafar Kassir holds the position of a senior commander within Hezbollah’s Units 4400 and Unit 108 in Lebanon. His primary responsibility lies in facilitating the transfer of money from Iran to both the Assad regime and Hezbollah.

Kassir is also known to collaborate with the Iranian “Revolutionary Guard” in the illicit sale of smuggled Iranian oil, with the proceeds being transferred to Lebanon. Moreover, he plays a pivotal role in coordinating the movement of military equipment between Syria and Lebanon under the guidance of the Quds Force.

Interestingly, Kassir is not just a military figure; he has earned the title of “Head of a financial empire.” The report highlights his involvement in the production and distribution of drugs in various Arab countries in association with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Notably, Kassir was part of a secret visit to Tehran in 2019, accompanying the head of the Assad regime, Bashar al-Assad, and meeting with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The purpose of the visit, as per Iran International’s information, seems to have been to arrange an emergency fund transfer worth millions of dollars from Iran.

Over time, Kassir’s activities have made him exceedingly wealthy. He amassed his fortune through various ventures, including smuggling carpets and cigarettes into Beirut and importing large quantities of low-grade iron into Lebanon through the Iraqi-Syrian border.

The report indicates that Kassir has been referred to as “Hajj Fadi” and has transformed from a military commander to the mastermind behind a substantial financial empire. His ventures allegedly involve the purchase of thousands of acres of land and the theft of numerous horses from a farm during the Syrian war.

The seriousness of Kassir’s actions has not gone unnoticed by international authorities. The US State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” program offered a $10 million reward for information leading to Kassir’s arrest, considering him a crucial financial facilitator. He is associated with several shell companies used to conceal the Quds Force’s involvement in the sale of oil and other resources, making him a significant source of funding for both Hezbollah and the Assad regime.

In response to his activities, the US Treasury Department designated Kassir as a “global terrorist” and froze all his financial assets in America. Born in Deir Qanun, Lebanon, in 1967, Kassir is known by various aliases, including “Sheikh Salah,” “Hajj Majid Ainki,” and “Sheikh Majid.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.