President Assad and Russian Envoy Discuss Syrian Refugees’ Return and Humanitarian Aid Amidst Global Challenges”

Lavrentiev conveyed to Assad warm regards from President Vladimir Putin, according to al-Baath.

President Bashar al-Assad held a meeting on Tuesday with Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President’s special envoy, along with a delegation, to discuss the pressing matter of Syrian refugees’ return and various proposals and ideas being deliberated on the regional and international stage to find a resolution.

During the discussions, both parties addressed the issue of Turkish reluctance to withdraw from Syrian territories, as well as the challenges of providing cross-border humanitarian aid to Syrian civilians residing in regions controlled by terrorist organizations. These efforts are to be in accordance with international humanitarian law and the principles of sovereignty.

President Assad emphasized that the US and the West have deliberately orchestrated a global political and economic crisis, using tactics to undermine Russia’s standing and international presence. The situation in Ukraine was manipulated to serve their ulterior motives, yet the repercussions of this crisis are now beginning to affect their own countries in terms of living conditions and socio-economic stability.

Moreover, President Assad acknowledged that Russia’s unwavering stance against the West and the US plays a crucial role in paving the way for a multipolar world. A world in which all nations and peoples who uphold international law and defend their sovereignty and independent decision-making can aspire to.

In response, Lavrentiev conveyed warm regards from President Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed Russia’s steadfast support for Syria in its pursuit of security and stability for its people. He also emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two nations to facilitate the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees.

Both parties demonstrated their commitment to addressing the humanitarian aspect of the Syrian refugee situation, condemning any attempts to politicize this pressing issue. The focus remains on alleviating the plight of the affected population and seeking practical solutions for their safe return home.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.