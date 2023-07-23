Details and Owners of Company Investing in “Damascus Airport” Revealed

The investors hail from the Lattakia Governorate and are related to Major General Nasser Deeb, the deputy minister of Interior, according to Baladi News.

Since the beginning of July, there has been news circulating about the entry of a private company investing in Damascus International Airport. Surprisingly, the company’s name remains undisclosed, and the regime’s media is reluctant to share any further details.

The story initially surfaced through a publication by the pro-regime newspaper Al-Baath on July 2nd. According to unnamed sources from the Ministry of Transport in the regime’s government, a private company is set to invest in Damascus International Airport, with a 51 percent stake in the General Organization for Aviation and 49 percent for the partnering investor.

After diligent investigation, the al-Rased website successfully uncovered the identity of the investing company as Illuma. This company was established a mere eight months ago and is jointly owned by several individuals, notably Ali Muhammad Deeb (34 years old), Ramia Hamdan Deeb (42 years old), and Razan Nizar Humaira (32 years old), each holding a one-third share. An additional one percent increase in shares was granted to Ramia, granting her managerial authority.

Records indicate that on November 24, 2022, Illuma officially declared its operations with a capital of 100 million Syrian SYPs. Their focus is on managing and investing in tourist facilities and airport services, participating in tenders and auctions with the public sector, acquiring shares in various companies, and engaging in establishing or managing businesses, except for real estate dealings.

Further digging into the company’s owners revealed that Ali and Ramia Deeb hail from Lattakia Governorate and are related to Major General Nasser Deeb, a co-founder of Sanad Security Protection and other enterprises. Nasser Deeb currently holds the position of Deputy Minister of the Interior. Additionally, Ramia and Razan have partnerships in Infinity and seven other companies alongside Ali Najib Ibrahim, the economic interface of Yasar Ibrahim, who is officially registered as the owner of half of the shares of the new telecommunications company Wafa Telecom.

Sources indicate that Yasar Ibrahim is associated with Iranian companies that aim to control vital aspects of Syria’s infrastructure. Furthermore, Ibrahim holds a close position to Bashar al-Assad, having served as his aide since his birth year in 1982.

One civilian pilot, choosing to remain anonymous, ironically pointed out that neither the company’s estimated capital of $100 million nor the combined $300 million earmarked for investment over 20 years is sufficient to purchase a single aircraft. He further noted that even during its worst operational years, the General Aviation Corporation managed to generate $100 million in revenue.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.