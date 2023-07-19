Damascus Strongly Condemns U.S. and Turkey for Cutting off Water Supply in Hassakeh

Syria urgently calls upon the United Nations to take immediate and effective action to halt violations of international laws, according to al-Baath.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs expressed Syria’s vehement condemnation of the heinous act committed by the Turkish regime, which has resulted in the deprivation of over one million Syrians of access to water. This act is particularly appalling given the prevailing high temperatures.

The Ministry highlighted that the Turkish regime, in collaboration with separatist groups, continues to impede the flow of drinking water, denying the people of Hassakeh and its surrounding areas a basic necessity of life.

Syria urgently calls upon the United Nations to take immediate and effective action to halt this violation of international laws, norms, and charters. It further urges the UN to facilitate the swift restoration of water pumping operations at full capacity by granting access to international organization staff and water station personnel, who can carry out the necessary repairs and ensure the proper functioning of the facility. This is crucial for the well-being of the affected residents.

Additionally, Syria reiterates its demand for the immediate cessation of the unlawful presence of US and Turkish forces on Syrian territory. Only through the restoration of Syria’s control over these areas and the resumption of state-run institutions in the north, northeast, and northwest regions can the Syrian people’s suffering be alleviated and their living conditions improved.

In conclusion, the Ministry urges the international community to address this grave situation promptly and effectively, emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive resolution that respects Syria’s sovereignty and the rights of its people.

