Syria Condemns French Delegation’s Unauthorized Entry

The Syrian government has condemned the unauthorized entry of a French Foreign Ministry delegation into Syrian territory.

In a statement, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the delegation’s meeting with separatist organizations was a “flagrant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement said that the delegation’s actions exposed France’s “destructive role and extreme hostility” towards Syria.

Syria also urged the international community to condemn France’s actions and to demand that France respect international law and norms.

The statement concluded by calling on France to address its own internal problems, including “deeply rooted racist behaviours” within its institutions.

