The United States has consistently opposed the Arab and Turkish efforts to foster closer ties with Syria, Athr Press writes.

Russian intelligence has issued a second warning in less than a month regarding suspicious activities by the United States in Syria. According to the Russian agency Sputnik, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin emphasized that James Miloy, the deputy commander of the US military’s Central Command, is allegedly leading terrorist activities of ISIS in southern Syria and Damascus. Naryshkin further claimed that the Biden administration is actively working to disrupt Arab-Syrian normalization and discredit the Syrian leadership. As part of these alleged efforts, the US is said to be preparing provocations, including the use of toxic chemicals.

The statement highlighted that these provocations would involve the application of toxic chemicals, similar to their previous use by fighters from the Hurras al-Din faction and gunmen from the Turkistan Islamic Party in the Syrian governorate of Idleb in May, which resulted in approximately 100 civilians being poisoned.

On May 30th, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service previously reported that the United States was preparing terrorist attacks on crowded public places and government institutions in Syria. According to their information, the plan involved militants collaborating with secret cells of takfiri organizations based on Washington’s strategy.

The Russian agency asserted that the US military base in al-Tanf serves as a hub for criminal activities, where numerous ISIS fighters are trained. They highlighted that the American forces regularly replenish the ranks of terrorists and release them from prisons in the occupied northeastern part of Syria. Furthermore, the agency revealed that truck convoys transport small arms, ammunition, and anti-tank missile systems to these training camps.

The United States has consistently opposed the Arab and Turkish efforts to foster closer ties with Syria, particularly following Syria’s readmission to the Arab League. The U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson, Videntant Patel, stated, “We do not believe that Syria deserves to be readmitted to the Arab League at this time.”

During the period of Arab rapprochement with Syria, the country witnessed a series of unusual military movements by the United States. These events commenced with the visit of US Chief of Staff Mark Milley in early March, followed by the announcement of the deployment of new weapons systems to US forces, including the HIMARS Missile. These developments have sparked discussions about Washington’s intention to establish an Arab military force in eastern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.