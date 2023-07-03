Prelude to Military Campaign: Regime Pushes Reinforcements to Countryside of Daraa

The regime is planning a military campaign in the western countryside of Daraa, Baladi News writes.

On Monday morning, July 3rd, military reinforcements arrived in the western countryside of Daraa governorate in southern Syria, as part of the Syrian regime’s preparations for an upcoming military campaign in the farms and plains of the region.

According to reliable sources, the Syrian regime’s military reinforcements were spotted near the “Abu Naim press and chips factory,” located south of the city of Tafas in the western countryside of Daraa governorate.

Daraa 24, a local news website, reported that the regime is planning a military campaign in the western countryside of Daraa governorate. The website cited an informed source who stated, “A military operation is being prepared to target the farms and plains stretching between the city of Tafas and the towns of Muzayrib and Yadouda, along with their surrounding areas.”

The source further alleged that these areas are plagued by criminal gangs engaged in theft, citizen displacement, and ISIS cells. These cells reportedly carry out targeted assassinations not only against individuals with dissenting opinions but also against members of the army, police, security forces, and local factions.

The source revealed that some members of this organization had taken refuge in the mentioned area following a recent military campaign against them in the city of Jassem, the Tariq al-Sadd neighbourhood, and the camp in the city of Daraa. Additionally, there are criminal groups involved in theft and drug trafficking operating in the region.

Recent incidents of “assassinations,” thefts, and the disarmament of individuals by unknown perpetrators have raised concerns among activists, indicating a fragile security situation and the regime’s diminishing control over the Daraa governorate.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.