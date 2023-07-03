Fighting and Chaos: What’s Going on in the City of al-Bab?

Activists have highlighted that many of the incidents that occurred in the city appear to be orchestrated by Tahrir al-Sham, according to Damas Post.

The correspondent from Damas Post reported that a young man was killed and another was injured by stray bullets during a clash involving weapons in the city of al-Bab, located in the eastern countryside of Aleppo. The incident took place on Saturday evening following a dispute between al-Najjar and Al-Qadirani near the Turk Mosque in the Zamzam neighbourhood.

Furthermore, just two days ago, Hassan al-Waki, a young man with special needs, was fatally shot by three unidentified gunmen riding in a Santa Fe car near the al-Ihsan Mosque in Bab.

The recent surge in shooting and security-related incidents in -Bab has raised suspicions about Jabhat al-Nusra, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. This group, under the leadership of Abu Muhammad al-Julani, controls the Idleb region and aims to expand its influence while implementing its agenda in the areas controlled by the Syrian National Army’s (SNA) Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield.

Activists have highlighted that many of these incidents appear to be orchestrated by Tahrir al-Sham, utilizing their weaponry and resources in the region. Their hostility is particularly targeted toward the Third Corps and the National Army in general. By causing chaos in these areas, they aim to portray them negatively through their manipulated media, presenting their project as the superior solution to all these issues.

Third Corps

On Sunday, the leadership of the Third Corps of the Syrian National Army, led by Sheikh Azzam al-Gharib, also known as Abu al-Ezz Saraqeb, held a meeting with local notables, revolutionaries, and the head of the local council in the city of Bab, located in the eastern countryside of Aleppo. The purpose of the meeting was to address the recent events occurring in the city.

During the discussions, all parties reached an agreement to provide support to revolutionary institutions and to reject any initiatives associated with Jabhat al-Nusra, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), or the Islamic State (ISIS).

The leadership of the Third Corps is fully committed to resolving the turmoil in the liberated areas and dismantling detrimental projects like that of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. Some believe that this group has played a role in the recent incidents, both in Bab and in the regions controlled by the National Army. Their motive appears to be tarnishing the reputation of these areas by spreading chaos and lawlessness, thereby presenting themselves as the supposed solution to all these problems.

Interim Government

The Syrian Interim Government’s Ministry of Defense has announced its plans to establish a permanent emergency force in the city of Bab, located east of Aleppo. This decision comes in response to the recent security chaos witnessed during the days of Eid al-Adha.

According to an official statement released by the interim government, the Ministry of Defense has committed to deploying military reinforcements from the national army and military police to form this specialized force. The primary objective of this force will be to restore and maintain security and stability in Bab.

The interim government expressed its concern over the unfortunate events that unfolded in the city, resulting in the loss of a martyr’s life and the injury of several others due to indiscriminate shooting from both sides engaged in conflict within the city’s neighbourhoods. In light of these events, the Military Advisory Council instructed the deployment of additional military police personnel, supported by central forces from the Syrian National Army, to ensure security and stabilize the area.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.