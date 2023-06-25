Russia Commits Massacre in Jisr al-Shughour, West of Idleb

Russian warplanes targeted a bustling market in the countryside of Jisr al-Shughour, situated in the northwestern region of Idleb, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

Russian warplanes carried out a deadly strike resulting in the loss of nearly 40 civilian lives and numerous casualties. The incident occurred when they targeted a bustling market in the countryside of Jisr al-Shughour, situated in the northwestern region of Idleb, Syria.

Reliable sources from the western countryside of Idleb informed Zaman al-Wasl that on Sunday morning, 10 civilians lost their lives and over 30 others sustained injuries. This devastating outcome followed the deliberate attack by a Russian Sukhoi Su-24 warplane on a vegetable and fruit market, commonly known as the tomato market, located on the outskirts of Jisr al-Shughour in the western countryside of Idleb.

The sources further revealed that a significant number of the wounded are currently in critical condition. The severity of their injuries can be attributed to the two high-explosive missiles that were employed during the market assault, resulting in widespread destruction.

Furthermore, in a separate incident on Sunday morning, Russian warplanes targeted the western periphery of Idleb city, claiming the lives of two civilians and causing injuries to others.

On Sunday, multiple air raids were conducted by Russian warplanes targeting the vicinity of Ariha and Jabal al-Arbaeen in the southwestern countryside of Idleb. Additionally, artillery and missile shelling targeted the outskirts of the towns of Benin, al-Ruwaiha, Sarja, and Bzabour in the Jabal al-Zawiya area, located south of Idleeb Governorate. These attacks resulted in extensive destruction throughout the region. Simultaneously, there was a significant increase in the presence of Russian warplanes flying over the airspace of the “Fourth De-escalation” zone, encompassing Idleb and its surrounding areas.

In a separate incident, two civilians lost their lives on Saturday as a result of Russian warplanes targeting an area near the city of Jisr al-Shughour in the western countryside of Idleb.

