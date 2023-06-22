Cham Wings Monopoly Carrier: Assad Kills People of Hunger, Takes their Money to Smuggle Them Out

Bashar al-Assad's family reportedly benefits from the money paid by migrants to reach Libya and subsequently Europe by sea, Syria TV writes.

Last week, a boat carrying hundreds of asylum seekers from Syria, Egypt, Pakistan, and other countries sank off the coast of Greece, resulting in the tragic deaths of 82 individuals. Despite slim chances of finding more survivors after rescuing 104 people, Greek authorities are continuing their search.

Survivor testimonies indicate that smugglers charge approximately $10,000 per person, a portion of which allegedly goes to Bashar al-Assad’s family, as reported by the German newspaper Badische Zeitung.

According to the accounts of survivors, a significant number of Pakistanis departed from Karachi airport, transited through Damascus airport, and then joined large groups of Syrians at Benghazi airport in Libya, facilitated by Cham Wings, an airline associated with the Assad regime.

Cham Wings operates two weekly flights between Karachi and other regular flights to Benghazi airport in Libya. The ticket price per person is around 1,500 euros. Confirming these claims, the newspaper Malta Today reveals that passengers departing from Damascus airport must pay exorbitant amounts in cash to secure a ticket on the “semi-governmental” Cham Wings Airlines.

