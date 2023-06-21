Brussels: Syrian Dissidents Launch Initiative for “Third Republic”

The primary task of this group is to provide perspectives and strategies addressing the Syrian conflict and its multifaceted dimensions, al-Modon reports.

In the Belgian capital of Brussels, a group of Syrian men and women has initiated a political endeavour titled “The Road to the Third Republic.”

This announcement follows a two-day meeting in Brussels, which brought together Syrian opposition figures representing various ideologies and regions.

In their statement, the group expressed satisfaction with the productive dialogue during the meeting, and they agreed to establish an inclusive “Endorsement Group” that welcomes the involvement and participation of individuals.

The primary task of this group is to provide perspectives and strategies addressing the Syrian conflict and its multifaceted dimensions, including intellectual, political, economic, and societal aspects. Their approach is grounded in rationality, political science, and a national democratic vision.

After extensive and responsible deliberation, the participants reached a consensus and released a comprehensive political document titled “The Road to the Third Republic.”

Furthermore, they committed to the ongoing dialogue in the future to develop effective working mechanisms, interim plans, and a framework of guidelines to facilitate the group’s endeavours.

The Massa Group aims to contribute to the Syrian cause and collaborate with other Syrian civil, cultural, and political organizations for the betterment of Syria.

The formation of the “Masaa Group” follows similar movements by Syrian opponents in Europe and the United States in response to the Arab countries’ normalization process with the Syrian regime. In early June, over 180 Syrian civil society organizations convened the “Civil Platform” conference in Paris, France, to counter President Al-Assad and his regime, advocating for a free and democratic Syria.

In the United States, the “American Alliance for Syria” organizations have been actively working to discourage normalization with Assad and his regime. They have successfully garnered support from American lawmakers across party lines in the House of Representatives, leading to the approval of the resolution “Anti-Normalization with Assad” by the Council Foreign Relations Committee in mid-May.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Relations Committee also discussed a new resolution urging U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to establish a United Nations General Assembly mechanism for holding Assad and his regime accountable for the crimes committed against the Syrian people over the past 12 years.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.