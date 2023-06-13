Jordan Announces Downing of Narcotics-Loaded Drone from Syria

The intercepted drone was carrying 500 grams of crystal narcotics, according to Baladi News.

On Tuesday, in the Eastern Military Region, security forces in Jordan successfully intercepted a drone loaded with narcotics that was attempting to cross the border from Syria. An official military source from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces stated that the border guard forces, in collaboration with the military security services and the Drug Enforcement Administration, detected the illegal drone crossing and promptly took action to bring it down within Jordanian territory.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the intercepted drone was carrying 500 grams of crystal narcotics. The confiscated drugs were immediately handed over to the appropriate authorities for further handling.

The destruction of the narcotics-loaded drone follows a previous event on February 28th when Jordan foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and grenades using a drone from Syria. According to the source, the drone had been booby-trapped in case it was seized by border guards. However, a specialized engineering team successfully dealt with the situation, apprehending the drone and transferring the seized items to the competent authorities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.