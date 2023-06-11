Mekdad in Riyadh to Participate in Ministerial Meeting of Arab Countries and Pacific Islands

This marks Mekdad's third visit to Saudi Arabia within a span of three months, al-Watan notes.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Faisal Mekdad, arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, upon the invitation of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The purpose of his visit is to participate in the second meeting between Arab League foreign ministers and their counterparts from the small Pacific islands.

Mekdad’s visit is scheduled for two days, with the meeting taking place on Sunday and Monday in Riyadh. This marks Mekdad’s third visit to Saudi Arabia within a span of three months. His first visit took place in April when he accompanied President Bashar al-Assad to Jeddah for the Arab summit.

Mekdad to Visit Riyadh on Saturday

During his stay, Mekdad will meet with his Saudi counterpart to discuss various matters of mutual interest between the two countries. These discussions will take place alongside the ministerial meeting between Arab and Pacific island nations. This meeting serves as the second of its kind between the two sides.

On Saturday, Minister Faisal Mekdad and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, emphasized the significance of implementing the agreements signed during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Syria. They discussed these matters during a phone call, where they also exchanged views on the latest developments in bilateral relations, as well as positive advancements in the Arab and regional arenas.

The call focused on several issues of common interest and stressed the importance of prioritizing the implementation of the agreements discussed and signed during President Raisi’s visit to Syria on the 3rd of the previous month. It further highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between the two friendly countries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.