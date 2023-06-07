Syria’s Ambassador to UN Criticizes IAEA Talks on Nuclear Safeguards

Syria criticized Israel's aggressive behaviour and its nuclear capabilities, according to al-Baath.

Ambassador Hassan Khaddour, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Vienna, has criticized the repeated discussions on the implementation of safeguards in Syria by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors. In his statement delivered before the Board, Khaddour stated that these discussions are ineffective and a waste of time in both form and content.

Khaddour argued that the continuation of these discussions allows certain countries to divert attention from the activities of Israel, which possesses military nuclear capabilities but has not joined the Non-Proliferation Treaty. He emphasized that the focus should instead be on Israel’s nuclear program and its violation of international law.

Referring to Israel’s aggression in September 2007 in Deir-ez-Zor governorate, Khaddour stated that it was used as a pretext to attack Syria and tarnish its image, rather than being strongly condemned as a violation of international law.

He further warned that Israel’s aggressive behaviour, coupled with its nuclear capabilities and refusal to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty, poses a significant threat to the global non-proliferation system.

It is important to note that this statement reflects Ambassador Khaddour’s perspective and does not represent an objective assessment of the discussions or the views of all member states within the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.