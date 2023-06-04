Civil Initiative: Largest Gathering of Civil Society Organizations with Political Ambition

The core of the initiative's mission is to safeguard the Syrian civil space and bolster its effectiveness across different decision-making platforms, according to al-Souria Net.

Representatives from various civil society organizations are slated to convene at a conference in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 6th. The primary objective of the conference is to launch a civic initiative aimed at highlighting the “political legitimacy of the Syrian civil sphere.”

In a statement, the organizers emphasized that the “Civil Initiative” is an autonomous Syrian organization undertaking, free from any political or foreign influences. Its core mission is to safeguard the Syrian civil space and bolster its effectiveness across different decision-making platforms.

The initiative seeks to capture the evolving dynamics that impact political solutions in Syria by uniting Syrian civil actors around a comprehensive framework rooted in rights-based values. Through the establishment of a unified civic space, these actors aim to demonstrate their capacity to play a leading role in decision-making processes concerning their country, thereby contributing to the realization of a free and democratic Syria.

Alongside representatives from Syrian institutions, the conference will be attended by a select group of special envoys to Syria, as well as Syrian and international decision-makers.

According to Ayman Asfari, the chairman of Civil Initiative, civil society organizations have played a remarkable role in safeguarding the principles of the Syrian uprising and delivering essential services to diverse communities throughout the past decade.

He emphasized that these institutions possess the necessary credibility to actively contribute to discussions on the needs and aspirations of the Syrian people, including providing support for any political processes that may arise.

Asfari further stated that the primary objective of the initiative is to unite civil society institutions based on shared values and goals. This collaborative effort aims to strengthen their collective impact and effectiveness in advancing the interests of the Syrian people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.