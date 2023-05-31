Syria Strongly Condemns Ukrainian Regime’s Drone Attack on Moscow

Syria unequivocally denounces the recent drone attack carried out by the Ukrainian regime on Moscow, according to al-Baath.

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the drone attack launched by the Ukrainian regime against Moscow. This act represents a significant escalation in the Atlantic aggression against the Russian Federation, posing a grave threat to international security and stability,” stated a source from the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

The source further affirmed, “Syria stands in complete solidarity with the Russian Federation, and we have full faith in their capability to counter these brazen criminal attacks perpetrated by the Kyiv regime. We are confident that Russia will take all necessary measures to protect the integrity of its lands and ensure the safety of its citizens.”

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian capital came under a drone assault. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that Kyiv attempted to attack Moscow using eight drones, all of which were successfully neutralized by Russian air defences.

