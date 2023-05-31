Pedersen: No Updates on the Constitutional Committee

Pedersen emphasized that concrete actions are needed alongside diplomatic efforts, according to al-Modon.

There are currently no indications of the resumption of meetings of the Constitutional Committee, which is crucial for the Syrian-Syrian political track, Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy to Syria, said

He mentioned that the diplomatic activities in the region, such as the meetings of foreign ministers and the Arab Summit, could potentially transform the search for a political solution in Syria if utilized effectively.

However, Pedersen emphasized that concrete actions are needed alongside these diplomatic efforts, considering the continued suffering of the Syrian people.

He highlighted two essential conditions for progress: building trust on the ground and advancing the political track.

Pedersen underscored the significance of restarting the work of the Constitutional Committee and identified it as one of his top priorities. He expressed his close collaboration with relevant authorities to overcome obstacles and resume meetings in Geneva.

He emphasized that it is time for Syrians to engage in dialogue and discuss their future collectively within the framework of the Constitutional Committee. Pedersen reiterated his commitment to facilitating a political solution led and owned by Syrians to meet their aspirations.

Regarding refugees, Pedersen stressed the importance of safe and voluntary returns. He mentioned that a significant number of refugees in neighbouring countries hope to return within the next five years, with a smaller portion aiming for return within the next 12 months. However, concerns remain regarding basic services, military obligations, and fear of arrest, detention, harassment, and reprisals.

Addressing the issue of detainees, Pedersen highlighted its significance in advancing progress in Syria. He stated that tangible steps on this matter are necessary for building genuine trust. He called upon all parties in Syria to take concrete and effective actions.

Pedersen also urged Member States to support the UN’s efforts in establishing an institution dedicated to the search for missing persons, as recommended by Secretary-General António Guterres.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.