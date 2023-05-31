Israeli Airstrike Near Syrian Border

An Israeli airstrike targeted a position belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the Bekaa region, according to Athr Press.

On Wednesday at dawn, an airstrike was carried out by the Israeli military, targeting a position belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in the Bekaa region, located on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Following the attack, the PFLP released a statement confirming the loss of five of its members. The statement emphasized that this operation is part of the Israeli military’s ongoing efforts to restore its eroding “deterrence equation.” It stated, “The enemy is attempting to deceive us by expanding the scope of its aggression, in an endeavour to restore its deteriorating image of deterrence, which has been weakened due to the sacrifices and heroism displayed by our people, including the recent battle known as the ‘Revenge of the Free.'”

Subsequently, certain Hebrew media outlets claimed that no “air strike” had taken place in the mentioned area. However, Anwar Raja, a member of the political bureau of the PFLP, affirmed in an interview with Athr Press that “all tangible evidence supports the fact that Israeli warplanes were responsible for the incident at the Syrian-Lebanese border.” Raja added, “The targeting occurred within Lebanese territory, specifically in the Qusaya area in the Bekaa region along the Syrian-Lebanese border.”

This targeting incident occurs simultaneously with growing concerns within Israel regarding a potential multi-front escalation against occupied Palestine. These concerns have been amplified following the rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in April, originating from Syrian and Lebanese territories, as well as from within Palestine itself. In response to these events, the Director of Military Intelligence in the Israeli army once again commented, stating, “The use of force in the north, in both Lebanon and Syria, has the potential to escalate into large-scale clashes.” Additionally, the newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth” highlighted that the Israeli army anticipates the next war to be a multifaceted confrontation, involving coordinated attacks conducted by numerous aircraft and cruise missiles.

