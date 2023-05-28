Among Them Dissident Officer & Detainees in Prison: Lebanon to Deport Eight Syrians

There is a possibility that the number of Syrian deportees will increase from eight to twelve in the coming days, according to Baladi News.

The Lebanese authorities are considering the deportation of eight Syrians, including a defector officer and detainees from Roumieh prison, to the Syrian regime’s security services. This move has raised concerns among their families, who urge the authorities to carefully assess the gravity of this decision.

According to reports from Lebanese media sources, the Syrians facing deportation mostly come from the Qalamoun border area in the Damascus countryside. Among them is a defector who held the rank of major within the regime forces. Additionally, some of these individuals are registered with the UNHCR.

The names of some individuals were mentioned by these sources. “M.H.,” who has resided with his family in the town of Arsal since 2011, located northeast of Baalbek, has been detained by Lebanese authorities for approximately eighteen months. Another individual, “S.S.,” is an ex-officer who has defected and has been living in Arsal since 2011. “M.J.” and “A.D.Y.,” who are political opponents, have arrest warrants against them in Syria.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the Al-Modon website, citing reliable sources, affirms that the Lebanese General Security intends to hand over the individuals to the Syrian regime’s intelligence at the Lebanese-Syrian border. It highlights the lack of response from Lebanese security authorities to the efforts made by several human rights organizations to prevent these deportations.

There is a possibility that the number of Syrian deportees will increase from eight to twelve in the coming days. The Lebanese army has initiated numerous raids in Syrian areas, leading to widespread detentions affecting dozens of individuals since early April.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has documented the forcible return of at least 168 Syrian refugees from Lebanon, including approximately one-third who were children and women. Furthermore, two individuals were arrested in the Masnaa border area by a detachment affiliated with the “Military Security” of the regime forces.

The report strongly emphasizes that any forced return of Syrian refugees, given the current presidency of the Syrian regime and the oppressive nature of its security services, is a violation of customary law that binds all nations around the world.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.