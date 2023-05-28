Assad’s Presence at Arab Summit Victory for Syria, Defeat of Targeted Plans: Syrian Official

Shaaban regarded Syria's challenging decade-long experience as a lesson that holds valuable insights for the entire region, according to al-Watan.

Syria’s Special Adviser to the Presidency, Buthaina Shaaban, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al-Quds International Foundation emphasized that President Bashar Al-Assad’s attendance at the Arab Summit signifies a triumph for Syria and a clear indication of the failure of the plans aimed at destabilizing the nation.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Board of Trustees meeting, Shaaban regarded Syria’s challenging decade-long experience as a lesson that holds valuable insights for our entire region, particularly the plight of the Palestinian people. She emphasized that those who steadfastly believe in their just cause emerge victorious.

She stated, “Syria’s achievements during this tumultuous period have become a global lesson, urging us to persist in our united efforts towards the ultimate goal: liberating Palestine from Israeli occupation.”

Still, Shaaban underscored, Assad’s presence at the Arab summit not only declares Syria’s triumph but also signifies the failure of grand schemes funded by the world’s most influential powers.

This victory demonstrates that an individual who remains resolute in their cause cannot be defeated by anyone and emerges as the ultimate victor. She emphasized the importance of perseverance, highlighting the Syrian people, the Syrian Arab Army, the Resistance Alliance, and our allies, all of whom have displayed tremendous resilience.

Furthermore, Shaaban stressed President Assad’s emphasis on spreading hope throughout the difficult decade. This notion of hope holds great significance for our people and the Palestinian population, reminding them that they are the rightful owners of their land and will remain steadfast on it, while the colonialist and terrorist occupiers will eventually face defeat.

Shaaban emphasized that the world is evolving into a multipolar landscape, where the West can no longer claim sole authority over freedom, democracy, and human rights. She called upon the media to scrutinize the terminologies employed by Western outlets, as they often aim to sow division and discord. Instead, she urged the media to shed light on the sacrifices made by the Syrian and Palestinian people and to celebrate them as a shining chapter in the history of our Arab nation.

Archbishop Atallah Hanna, the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia, also conveyed a message from occupied Jerusalem, stating, “The assault on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Muslim endowments and sanctities is an attack on Muslims, Christians, the Palestinian people, and the entire Arab nation. Those who assail our Christian sanctities and endowments are attacking the entire Palestinian population and the Arab nation as a whole.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.